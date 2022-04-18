ARTICLE

NOTE: This article has been updated to provide the latest information on PERM and PWD processing times available from the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL).

Key Points

The DOL has updated prevailing wage determination (PWD) and permanent labor certification (PERM) processing times

Average PERM processing times were marginally longer compared to February 2022 based on DOL data

Average PERM PWD processing times were slightly shorter than February 2022 based on DOL data

What are the Changes for PERM?

On March 31, 2022, the DOL was adjudicating PERM applications filed in or before September 2021. It was conducting audit reviews for PERM applications filed in or before July 2021 and reviewing appeals for reconsideration filed in or before October 2021. Average PERM processing times were 182 days for adjudication and 283 days for audit review.

What are the Changes for PWD?

On March 31, 2022, the DOL was processing PERM PWD requests filed in October 2021 for determinations based on DOL wage data and August 2021 for determinations based on other submitted wage source. The DOL was processing PERM PWD redetermination requests for cases filed in February 2022.

Looking Ahead

This article is updated on a monthly basis to reflect updates to PERM and PWD processing times. Please visit the DOL's website for additional information.

