Thinking Clearly (NJ Edition): Pay Transparency in Jersey City, New Jersey

In a recent trend of significance to many employers, jurisdictions across the country have focused on pay transparency as a tool to further support pay equality principles. Jersey City, New Jersey joins the growing list of jurisdictions that have recently passed wage range disclosure laws that will require information regarding compensation and benefits in job postings. Join Rob Szyba and Maria Papasevastos as they parse through the text of the Jersey City, NJ requirements. Together they will discuss which employers might be covered, the information that must be disclosed, timing issues and other key compliance requirements.

