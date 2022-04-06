ARTICLE

self Coffee Talk With Benefits · Episode 1: The Impact of Disability on Retirement Plan Participation

One of your employees goes out on disability. What happens to their retirement plan participation while on disability? Is the individual still an employee? Do employee deferrals and loan repayments continue? What about employer contributions? Is the individual eligible to take a distribution while out on disability? So many questions, so little time! Grab your cup of coffee and tune in to hear Richard and Sarah chat with Diane Dygert, Chair of the Seyfarth Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation department, about these burning questions and more!

