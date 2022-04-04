United States:
PODCAST: What Constitutes Plan Assets Under ERISA?
04 April 2022
Williams Mullen
On this episode of Williams Mullen's Benefits
Companion, host Brydon DeWitt is joined by Zan
Gormley, a partner in Williams Mullen's Litigation Section, who
discusses the law and guidance on what constitutes "assets of
the plan" under ERISA, and why that is significant for those
who administer or transact business with employee benefit
plans.
