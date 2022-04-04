On this episode of Williams Mullen's Benefits Companion, host Brydon DeWitt is joined by Zan Gormley, a partner in Williams Mullen's Litigation Section, who discusses the law and guidance on what constitutes "assets of the plan" under ERISA, and why that is significant for those who administer or transact business with employee benefit plans.

