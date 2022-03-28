In this month's edition of our upcoming deadlines notice to plan sponsors, we highlight April 2022 deadlines that sponsors should prepare for in order to ensure compliance and avoid risks.

April 1, 2022 – Required minimum distribution ("RMD") due to participants who turned 72 in 2021 (except for participants who remain employed and are permitted, under the terms of the plan, to defer payment).

April 15, 2022 – Corrective distributions of excess deferral amounts due to participants (Code Section 402(g)).

April 15, 2022 – First minimum funding payment due for DB plans that had a funding shortfall in 2021.

April 15, 2022 – Employer contributions that are deductible in 2021, without extension, are due for C-corporations.

April 15, 2022 – General deadline to make 2021 HSA contributions.

