In this month's edition of our upcoming deadlines notice to plan sponsors, we highlight April 2022 deadlines that sponsors should prepare for in order to ensure compliance and avoid risks.
- April 1, 2022 – Required minimum distribution ("RMD") due to participants who turned 72 in 2021 (except for participants who remain employed and are permitted, under the terms of the plan, to defer payment).
- April 15, 2022 – Corrective distributions of excess deferral amounts due to participants (Code Section 402(g)).
- April 15, 2022 – First minimum funding payment due for DB plans that had a funding shortfall in 2021.
- April 15, 2022 – Employer contributions that are deductible in 2021, without extension, are due for C-corporations.
- April 15, 2022 – General deadline to make 2021 HSA contributions.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.