Oregon employers may want to be aware that on March 7, 2022, Governor Kate Brown signed into law amendments to the state's Equal Pay Act detailed in Senate Bill (SB) 1514. As a result, Oregon employers may offer vaccine incentives, hiring bonuses, and retention bonuses until 180 days after the expiration of the COVID-19 state of emergency without running afoul of the Equal Pay Act. As we previously reported, the Oregon Legislative Assembly passed SB 1514 recently.

