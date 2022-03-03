Under current California law, if an employee is injured while performing services related to and within the course of their employment, the injured employee can recover for their injury only through a workers' compensation claim (absent narrow exceptions). See Labor Code Section 3600(a). In other words, injured employees generally do not have a legal basis to assert civil claims in a lawsuit against their employer in order to seek monetary damages for a workplace injury. This policy of workers' compensation exclusive remedies helps to ensure that employees will receive coverage from their employers for workplace injuries, through the employers' workers' compensation insurance. Moreover, this policy traditionally prevents employers from being hit with expensive negligence lawsuits for violence that occurs wholly outside of the employers' control. However, two New York courts considering the issue of mass shootings may have begun to shake up this status quo.

Recently, in Matter of Timperio v. Bronx-Lebanon Hosp., 2022 WL 320641 (N.Y. App. Div. Feb. 3, 2022), a New York state appellate court issued a ruling that potentially changes the landscape of workers' compensation coverage for random acts of violence (e.g., mass shootings). In that case, a former physician at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital ("the Hospital"), resigned from the Hospital following a sexual harassment allegation. More than two years later, on June 30, 2017, he entered the Hospital carrying a loaded AR-15 rifle and shot and injured physician Justin Timperio, shot and killed another doctor, and shot and wounded four staff members and a patient. Id. at 1. The shooter then killed himself. Id. In March 2018, Timperio filed a civil action in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against the Hospital, alleging causes of action for (1) negligence, (2) negligent infliction of emotional distress, and (3) negligent hiring, retention, training, and supervision. Id. In May 2019, the Hospital moved for summary judgment in the federal court civil action, claiming that Timperio's claims were barred by the exclusive remedy provisions of Workers' Compensation Law sections-11 and 29(6). Timperio v. Bronx-Lebanon Hosp. Ctr., 384 F. Supp. 3d 425, 431 (S.D.N.Y. 2019). However, the District Court denied the Hospital's motion, in relevant part, on the grounds that "Timperio's injuries did not arise out of or in the course of his employment because there was no evidence that the shooting originated in work-related differences." Id. at 432.

Thereafter, the Hospital requested and was granted a stay of the federal action, pending the resolution of proceedings before the Workers' Compensation Board (i.e., a stay pending a determination on whether the claim would be preempted by workers' compensation). Matter of Timperio, 2022 WL 320641, at 1. In reviewing the issue, the Board held that Timperio's injuries would be covered by the applicable workers' compensation rules and insurance and determined that the Board had primary jurisdiction over the matter. Id. at 1-2. However, Timperio appealed this Board finding, which is the subject of the recent state appellate case, Matter of Timperio. Id. at 2. The Matter of Timperio court reversed the Board's decision, determining that Timperio's injuries were not covered by the workers' compensation rules because "Timperio did not sustain an injury arising out of and in the course of his employment." Id. at 2. The state appellate court noted that, generally, "an assault which arose in the course of employment is presumed to have arisen out of the employment, absent substantial evidence that the assault was motivated by purely personal animosity." Id. at-4, quoting Matter of Rosen v First Manhattan Bank, 84 N.Y.2d 856, 857 (1994). Moreover, "[a]n award of compensation [for workers' compensation benefits] may be sustained even though the result of an assault, so long as there is any nexus, however slender, between the motivation for the assault and the employment." Id. However, the Timperio Court concluded that, in the mass shooting that led to Timperio's injury, "such nexus is lacking." Id.

In reaching its conclusion - which was consistent with the federal district court's ruling in Timperio v. Bronx-Lebanon Hosp. Ctr. - the Matter of Timperio state appellate court relied on the following facts: (1) the mass shooter was not employed by the Hospital at the time of the attack, (2) the mass shooter had never been Timperio's coworker, (3) the mass shooter did not know Timperio and Timperio did not know the mass shooter, (4) there was no evidence that the attack was based upon an employment-related animus, and (5) there was no evidence that the attack had any nexus to Timperio's employment or performance of his job duties. Id. The Matter of Timperio Court therefore held that the assault on Timperio "resulted exclusively from arbitrary, broad-sweeping and gravely maligned personal animosity and not from work-related differences with Timperio." Id. at 5. As a result, the Matter of Timperio state appellate court concluded, consistent with the federal district court, that Timperio's injury was not covered by workers' compensation because the injury did not arise out of and in the course of his employment.

Notwithstanding these two related court decisions, it may seem a bit far-fetched that an employee is not acting in the "course of his employment" when he is injured at work, while on the clock and working, by a former employee. Yet, in the aftermath of the holdings issued by these two New York courts, there is legal precedent for just such a conclusion. Moving forward, employers may be subjected to civil liability for their employees' injuries (or deaths) resulting from acts of mass violence and/or random acts of violence. In the meanwhile, employers should endeavor to take all steps to prevent workplace violence (including random acts of violence, like mass shootings), by performing necessary background checks and seeking restraining orders when necessary.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.