Seyfarth Synopsis: The Massachusetts Department of Unemployment Insurance has announced that the Massachusetts COVID-19 Emergency Paid Sick Leave ("MEPSL") will expire on March 15, 2022. Employers have until April 29, 2022 to file their applications for reimbursements.

On May 28, 2021, a temporary Massachusetts law providing 40 additional hours of paid sick leave (pro-rated for part-time employees) for COVID-19 related reasons went into effect. Employers are able to apply to the state for reimbursement for up to $850 per employee, including the cost of benefits. The law was set to expire on April 1, 2022 or until the exhaustion of $100 million in program funds.

Since applications for reimbursement from the program fund have reached $85 million, the program will end in 15 days, on March 15, 2022. The Massachusetts Office for Administration and Finance has set a deadline for employers to apply for reimbursement by April 29, 2022.

Employers should notify employees of the program's end date and submit any outstanding reimbursements here.

