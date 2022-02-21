United States:
PODCAST: Group Health Plan Service Provider Compensation Disclosure Requirements
21 February 2022
Williams Mullen
On this episode of Williams Mullen's Benefits
Companion, host Brydon DeWitt discusses the group
health plan broker and consultant compensation disclosure
requirements under the Consolidated Appropriations Act and what you
need to know to keep your organization in compliance.
