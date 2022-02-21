ARTICLE

On this episode of Williams Mullen's Benefits Companion, host Brydon DeWitt discusses the group health plan broker and consultant compensation disclosure requirements under the Consolidated Appropriations Act and what you need to know to keep your organization in compliance.

