Thinking Clearly: New York City's Push for Pay Transparency

Employers seeking to hire employees are facing increasing levels of regulation and restriction as to recruiting and hiring practices, and New York City is on the forefront of such regulations. As of May 15, 2022, New York City law will require that employers disclose salary information in job advertisements that are posted for open positions. Rob Szyba, Maria Papasevastos, and Kristie Iacopetta discuss some of the policy considerations driving this new requirement, national trends of similar laws being passed in other jurisdictions, as well as some of the nuances of New York City's requirements as to what is falls within the law's definition of a "salary" and which employers are impacted by these requirements.

