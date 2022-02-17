ARTICLE

In this podcast, Sarah Platt and Kelly Cardin discuss the latest legal trend in pay equity and pay transparency initiatives in the United States: city and state laws requiring employers to proactively disclose pay scale information. The speakers cover the rapid evolution of pay disclosure legislation and address key obligations for employers, with added focus on the pay disclosure requirements of laws in Colorado, Connecticut, and New York City. The speakers highlight the challenges employers face when complying with these laws and offer considerations for employers navigating the laws' impacts on recruiting, hiring practices, and internal employee relations.

