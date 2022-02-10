The California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) posted updates to its California Pay Data Reporting Portal User Guide and California Pay Data Reporting: Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) guidance for the 2021 reporting year on its pay data reporting landing page on January 31, 2022. The DFEH has set the deadline for filing 2021 pay data reports as April 1, 2022. This deadline differs from the previous year because March 31, 2022, is Cesar Chavez Day, which is a holiday in California. The updated user guide summarizes the "Top 5 Changes from the 2020 Report," which include the following:

The new deadline of April 1, 2022, and no deferral periods Updated pay bands with higher wage intervals A new registration process, with the ability to view certified pay data reports A new interface in which employer information that was part of Section I in the 2020 reports is now provided via a series of on-screen questions, while establishment information and employee detail is still provided via data upload file or manual entry Updated reference materials, including the user guide, for the 2021 reporting year

The filing portal was unavailable on January 31, 2022, in connection with these updates, but it has now reopened. Employers with connections to California may want to begin gathering pay data to ensure they are ready to file by the April 1, 2022, deadline.

