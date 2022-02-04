The Maine Legislature will soon consider a bill that would raise the salary threshold for overtime pay from $38,250 to $57,375 within three years. If enacted, Legislative Document (L.D.) 607 would increase the threshold for salaried overtime pay in Maine every year, from 3,000 percent of the state's minimum wage (current), up to 4,500 percent of the state's minimum wage by 2025.

L.D. 607 was recently endorsed by the Maine Legislature's Labor and Housing Committee on a party-line vote but is strongly opposed by pro-business and trade groups. Maine would become one of eight states with similar laws if the bill were enacted.

