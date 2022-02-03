self

Seyfarth's Take It or Leave It · Episode 4: Leaves, Accommodations and Important Tax Considerations for Remote Workforces

Take It or Leave It is the only law firm podcast focused exclusively on workplace leaves, absence management, and accommodations. Hosts Meg Toth and Josh Seidman, Employment attorneys and co-leaders of Seyfarth's Leave of Absence Management & Accommodations team, explore the latest legal developments, forecast new laws, identify workplace trends, and offer practical, business-oriented considerations within the leave, absence management, and accommodations space.

Over the last two years, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way people work has changed drastically and the number of employers permanently adopting remote and/or hybrid work policies is continuing to grow. Many forward-thinking employers who have adopted or considered remote or hybrid work policies are encountering a host of new, complex issues related to leaves and accommodations and grappling with complicated tax considerations.

During this episode of "Take It or Leave It," co-hosts Josh Seidman and Meg Toth are joined by two expert guests, Tracy Billows, a labor and employment lawyer and co-Managing Partner of Seyfarth Shaw LLP's Chicago office and Paul Drizner, a tax lawyer and partner from Seyfarth Shaw LLP, to discuss many important issues that employers with full or partial remote workforces are facing related to leaves and accommodations and tax implications. Specific topics include coverage of remote workers under various federal, state and local paid leave laws, managing leaves and accommodations for remote workers, how to handle reasonable accommodation requests for remote work, and tax considerations for employers who find themselves with employees in states where they have never had employees before.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.