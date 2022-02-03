ARTICLE

United States: Three Group Insurance Issues You May Have Missed

In late 2021 and early 2022, three issues affecting group health insurance became law. To ensure you remain in compliance, we have summarized them below:

A New Group Health Plan Disclosure Notice in Illinois: Effective August 27, 2021, the Consumer Coverage Disclosure Act (the "CCDA") became law in Illinois. The CCDA requires all companies that provide group health insurance to employees in Illinois to provide all employees who are eligible for group health insurance coverage a written list of all covered benefits included in the company's group health insurance plan in a format that easily compares the plan's covered benefits with the essential health insurance benefits required of individual health insurance coverage regulated by the State of Illinois. The Illinois Department of Labor website includes a disclosure template. The required disclosure must be provided upon hire, annually thereafter, and upon request from an employee. Importantly, the new disclosure notice does not require a company's group insurance plan to provide all the essential health insurance benefits listed. Instead, companies must provide the disclosure simply for comparison purposes. The CCDA is enforced by the Illinois Department of Labor via civil penalties. Although this is an employer notice requirement and not an insurance company notice requirement, companies with employees in Illinois should seek assistance from their insurance company, broker, or third-party administrator to develop the comparison.

