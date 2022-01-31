In consideration of Data Privacy Day, it is the perfect time to take stock of retirement and health plan information.

Whether you work with your employer's retirement or health plans – or you are an enrollee yourself –  chances are you will need to access benefit plan data at some point. Benefit plan data can include more straightforward information, such as name, family members, and address – or more sensitive information, such as birthdate, Social Security Number, salary, and medical claims incurred.

Questions benefit plans should be asking with respect to plan data include:

  • Do you collect more information than required or retain information longer than necessary, possibly increasing your risk of a breach?
  • Do you know how your data flows internally? Are there safeguards to make sure only those who need to see data can access it?
  • With whom do you share data externally? Should you hold vendors to a particular privacy or security standard?
  • Should you be using encryption or other security measures with respect to your data?
  • What are your procedures in the event of a security breach? Whom should you notify?  Should you have cyberinsurance?

