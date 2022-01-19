ARTICLE

Jim Sullivan spoke with KYW Newsradio about the recent Supreme Court decision to block the vaccine-or-test mandate from President Joe Biden's administration but will allow vaccine mandates for most health care workers. He says individual employers can require vaccines for employees, and states and municipalities like Philadelphia can require them, but the court's focus was on the requirement being put on employers by a federal agency. "When you leave work, you leave work, you leave the hardhat there or you leave the fall protection there. Or you leave the respirator there, you don't wear it at home," he said.

