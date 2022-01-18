In this episode of our Global Solutions series, Chris Andersen and Andre Appel address laws regarding remote work in Europe, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates that were implemented as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The speakers focus on four issues that might arise in workplaces that have implemented remote work arrangements: (1) how employers and employees agree on teleworking arrangements; (2) whether employers must pay to implement a remote work arrangement, including payment for the necessary equipment to facilitate work from home; (3) employers' workplace safety obligations with regard to employees who work from home; and (4) employee morale issues that might result from teleworking arrangements.

