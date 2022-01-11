ARTICLE

Highlights

The Washington State Legislature enacted several new laws that will impact the workplace in 2022.

Increases to minimum wage, pertinent earning thresholds and premium requirements took effect on Jan. 1.

The Washington State Legislature has enacted several new laws that will impact the workplace in 2022. In addition, increases to minimum wage and earning thresholds took effect on Jan. 1. This Holland & Knight alert provides a brief summary of select employment laws that went into effect on Jan. 1, 2022.

The PFML premium rate will rise from 0.4 percent to 0.6 percent of each employee's gross wages, up to the 2022 Social Security cap of $147,000. The total possible premium paid on behalf of an employee in 2022 will be $882. Employees must cover 73.22 percent (0.439 percent of wages) of the premium, while employers with 50 or more employees in Washington will cover 26.78 percent of the premium (0.161 percent of wages). Employers with one through 49 employees in Washington must deduct 73.22 percent of the premium from payroll and may choose (but are not obligated) to cover the remainder. The maximum weekly benefit paid by the state for employees on PFML leave will increase from $1,206 to $1,327.

Washington Wage Recovery Act: Among other provisions of which employers should be aware, employees with wage claims will be able to place a lien on certain of the employer's property. "Highly compensated" employees are excluded.

Among other provisions of which employers should be aware, employees with wage claims will be able to place a lien on certain of the employer's property. "Highly compensated" employees are excluded. Noncompete Agreement Earning Thresholds for Employees and Contractors: Washington noncompetition agreements are subject to employee and contractor earnings thresholds. For 2022, in order for a noncompete to be enforceable against the employee, the employee's annual earnings must exceed $107,301.04. In addition, the 2022 threshold for contractors is $268,252.59.

