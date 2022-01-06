GOVERNOR WOLF ENDS 2021 BY SIGNING OFF ON LEGISLATIVE REFORM OF PENNSYLVANIA WORKERS' COMPENSATION ACT

On December 22, 2021, Governor Tom Wolf signed into law House Bill 1837, which moderately reforms Sections 413(c) and (d), and Section 449(c) of the Pennsylvania Workers' Compensation Act. The law eliminates the requirement of two witness signatures or a notarized signature on the Compromise & Release Agreement, provided a claimant gives sworn testimony that the full legal significance of the agreement is understood. The law also eliminates the requirement of a notarized affidavit with the Notification of Suspension or Modification form, provided the insurer properly verifies that compensation is being suspended because the claimant has returned to work at prior or increased earnings. Both legislative measures, originally temporary due to the pandemic, are now permanent and will contribute to an overall streamlining of the workers' compensation process in Pennsylvania. The law (Act 95 of 2021) goes into effect in mid-February 2022 and changes to the C&R and Notification of Suspension or Modification forms may occur before that time. Future updates will be provided.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.