The DOL recently issued two proposals that could impact farm businesses. OSHA is accepting comments on an advanced proposed rulemaking for the federal standard for indoor and outdoor work settings. The Employment and Training Administration is also seeking comments on the H-2A wage methodology Notice of Proposed Rulemaking.

Kristi Boswell examines what is being considered and what it could mean for your business and your employees if OSHA defines guidelines for heat injuries and illness prevention. She also discusses how the ETA's proposed H-2A wage rate methodology could impact labor costs and how to engage with the department.

Learn more from our Legislative & Public Policy advisory, Take This Opportunity to Comment on OSHA's Advanced Rulemaking on Heat Injury and Illness Prevention, and Agricultural Legislative & Public Policy advisory, Opportunity for Comment: H-2A Wage Methodology Notice of Proposed Rulemaking.