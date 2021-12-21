On this episode of Williams Mullen's Benefits Companion, host Brydon DeWitt is joined by Kristin Henshaw, a Senior Health and Benefits Consultant and Virginia Health Business Leader with Mercer. Kristin shares what employers need to consider as they craft their benefits strategic plan in advance of their 2023 open enrollment. From issues such as effective drug cost management to flexibility in time-off benefits, this episode will give you a jumpstart on trends for the year ahead.

