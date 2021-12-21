ARTICLE

United States: Which States Are Paying More Money In 2022: An Overview Of Minimum Wage Increases Across The Country

As 2021 begins to wind down, employees in many states can look forward to a raise in the new year as minimum wage rate increases take effect across the country in January 2022. This post lists the new minimum wage rates for those states, including information about tipped workers and tip credits:

Arizona

$12.80

$9.80 for tipped workers

California

$14.00 for employers with 25 or fewer employees

$15.00 for employers with 26 or more employees

Colorado

$12.56

$9.54 for tipped workers

Delaware

$10.50

$2.23 for tipped workers

Illinois

$12.00

$7.20 for tipped employees

Maine

$12.75

$6.38 for tipped employees

Maryland

$12.20 for employers with 14 or fewer employees

$12.50 for employers with 15 or more employees

$3.63 for tipped workers

Massachusetts

$14.25

$6.15 for tipped employees

Michigan

$9.87

$8.39 for employees aged 16-17

$3.75 for tipped employees

Minnesota

$10.33 for employers with gross revenue more than $500,000

$8.42 for employers with gross revenue less than $500,000

Employers are not permitted to take a tip credit

Missouri

$11.15

$5.57 for tipped employees

Employers in retail or service businesses with annual gross income of less than

$500,000 are not required to pay the state minimum wage rate

Montana

$9.20

Employers are not permitted to take a tip credit

New Jersey

$11.90 for employers with 5 or fewer employees

$13.00 for employers with 6 or more employees

$5.13 for tipped employees

New Mexico

$11.50

$2.80 for tipped employees

New York

$15.00 for Long Island and Westchester Counties (joining New York City)

$13.20 for the remainder of New York (except for fast food workers, which is $15.00)

$12.50 cash wage and $2.50 tip credit for service employees in Long Island, Westchester County, and New York City

$11.00 cash wage and $2.20 tip credit for service employees in the remainder of New York

$10.00 cash wage and $5.00 tip credit for food service workers in Long Island, Westchester County, and New York City

$8.80 cash wage and $4.40 tip credit for food service workers in the remainder of New York

Employers should take note that New York's minimum wage increase is effective December 31, 2021

Ohio

$7.25 for employers with gross receipts of less than $342,000

$9.30 for employers with gross receipts of more than $342,000

$4.65 for tipped employees

Rhode Island

$12.25

$3.89 for tipped employees

South Dakota

$9.95

$4.975 for tipped employees

Virginia

$11.00

$2.13 for tipped employees

Vermont

$12.55

$6.28 for tipped employees

Washington

$14.49

$12.32 for employees aged 14-15

Employers are not permitted to take a tip credit

Employers should ensure their payroll procedures are updated to comply with the new minimum wage rates. With offices across the country, the employment lawyers at Lewis Brisbois are able to address any questions employers may have concerning any wage related issues.

