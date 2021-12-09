In this episode of our Oregon Employment Law podcast series, Paul Cirner and Florence Mao discuss several Oregon employment laws that are relevant to remote workforces. The speakers cover antidiscrimination provisions under the Oregon Workplace Fairness Act, leave laws under the Oregon Family Leave Act and Oregon Military Family Leave Act, sick leave entitlements, lactation and pregnancy accommodation requirements, meal and rest break obligations, and more.

