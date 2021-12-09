United States:
Oregon Employment Law, Episode 4: Key Considerations For Remote Workforces
09 December 2021
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart
In this episode of our Oregon Employment Law podcast
series, Paul Cirner and Florence Mao discuss several Oregon
employment laws that are relevant to remote workforces. The
speakers cover antidiscrimination provisions under the Oregon
Workplace Fairness Act, leave laws under the Oregon Family Leave
Act and Oregon Military Family Leave Act, sick leave entitlements,
lactation and pregnancy accommodation requirements, meal and rest
break obligations, and more.
