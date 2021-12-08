The Morrison & Foerster team, led by Carrie Cohen, was featured in AM New York's coverage of the MTA's multi-million dollar effort to prevent overtime abuse.

After overtime audits in 2019, MoFo and the MTA's Office of the Inspector General released 19 recommendations to curb overtime fraud, including installing biometric time clocks by company Kronos across the entire MTA and standardizing overtime approval procedures.

The inspectors found that the agency at times relied on the honor system for granting overtime and that verifying whether an employee had actually worked extra hours could be "deeply burdensome" or "even impossible." The resulting Overtime Task Force spent more than $31 million on hardware, software, and consultants to implement these changes, but four recommendations have yet to be adopted as of October 2021.

