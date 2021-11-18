Although COVID-19 and its impact on business operations brought its own challenges to companies' incentive compensation programs, a review of 2020 proxies showed no slowdown of the incorporation of ESG metrics into plan design.

In this chapter of our 19th Annual Corporate Governance & Executive Compensation Survey, we provide an overview of the forces that are driving an increased use of ESG metrics in incentive compensation plans, as well as action items for companies looking to incorporate ESG metrics into their incentive compensation programs.

