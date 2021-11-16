The Internal Revenue Service has announced cost-of-living-adjusted limits for 2022 that affect the operation of tax-qualified retirement plans, including 401(k) plans, and certain other types of employee benefit plans, including deferred compensation plans that may be subject to Internal Revenue Code §409A. The amount by which the limits are adjusted each year is based on a cost-of-living index. Not all limits increase every year. In connection with the increased limits for 2022, employers should revise participant communications and election forms, amend plan documents and summary plan descriptions, and update all payroll and/or human resource systems with the new dollar amount limitations.

The Social Security (OASDI) taxable wage base, which governs the amount of pay subject to Social Security tax withholding and affects plans that are "integrated" with Social Security, also is subject to adjustment annually. For 2022, the OASDI taxable wage base has been increased to $147,000.

Adjusted Limits

Limits increased from 2021 in red
Provision 2022 Limit
Maximum 401(k) Contributions $20,500
Maximum Compensation Limit $305,000
Highly Compensated Employees
Earning (in previous year) more than
$135,000
Key Employee Compensation Limit $200,000
Annual Contribution Limit for Defined Contribution Plans $61,000
Annual Benefit Limit for Defined Benefit Plans $245,000
SIMPLE Plan Limit $14,000

 

Adjusted Limits

Limits increased from 2021 in red
Provision 2022 Limit
Age 50 and Older Catch-Up Contribution Limit
All plans other than SIMPLE Plans
SIMPLE Plans
$6,500
$3,000
Annual Contribution Limit for Section 457 Deferred Compensation Plans (government and tax-exempt organizations) $20,500
Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP)
Maximum account balance subject to five-year distribution period
Each incremental dollar amount in excess of account balance that adds one year to five-year distribution period
$1,230,000
$245,000
Simplified Employee Pension (SEP)Plans
Contributions must be made for employees earning at least
$650
409A Minimum Specified Employee (Officer) Compensation Requirement $200,000
409A Involuntary Separation Pay Exception $610,000

 

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.