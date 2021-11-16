ARTICLE

The below presents the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) recently announced 2022 cost-of-living adjustments for retirement, health and welfare plans, and transportation programs. Many of the retirement plan limits changed for 2022 due to recent inflation. Notable increases include the defined contribution and defined benefit plan limitations. Other notable increases in 2022 are the compensation-related limits and elective deferral amounts.

Retirement Plan Limits

The 2022 annual retirement plan limitations as compared to 2021 are as follows:

2022 2021 401(k), 403(b) and 457(b) Plan Elective Deferrals $20,500 $19,500 Age 50 Catch-Up Contribution (For Above Plans) $6,500 $6,500 SIMPLE Plan Elective Deferrals $14,000 $13,500 SIMPLE Plan Age 50 Catch-Up Contribution $3,000 $3,000 IRA Contribution Limit (Traditional and Roth) $6,000 $6,000 IRA Age 50 Catch-Up Contribution (Not Indexed) $1,000 $1,000 Defined Contribution Plan Limit $61,000 $58,000 Defined Benefit Plan Limit $245,000 $230,000 Annual Compensation Limit $305,000 $290,000 Highly Compensated Employee $135,000 $130,000 Key Employee $200,000 $185,000 FICA Taxable Wage Base $147,000 $142,800

Health and Welfare Plan Limits

The 2022 annual limitations as compared to 2021 are as follows:

2022 2021 Flexible Spending Accounts (FSA) $2,850 $2,750 Dependent Care FSA (Not Indexed) $5,000 $5,000 Health Savings Account (HSA) Age 55 Catch-Up Contribution (Not Indexed) $1,000 $1,000 Self-Only Coverage: HSA Contribution $3,650 $3,600 Minimum Deductible for High Deductible Health Plan (HDHP) $1,400 $1,400 Maximum Out-Of-Pocket (OOP) Expense Limit for HDHP $7,050 $7,000 Family Coverage: HSA Contribution $7,300 $7,200 Minimum Deductible for HDHP $2,800 $2,800 Maximum OOP Expense Limit for HDHP $14,100 $14,000

Qualified Transportation Fringe Benefit Limits

The 2022 monthly qualified transportation fringe benefit limitations as compared to 2021 are as follows:

2022 2021 Parking and Transit $280 $270 Bicycle $20 $20

Plan sponsors should update payroll and plan administration systems for the 2022 cost-of-living adjustments and incorporate the new limits in relevant employee and participant communications.

