The Internal Revenue Service released the cost-of-living adjusted qualified retirement plan limitations effective January 1, 2022. For ease of reference and comparison to prior years, we have placed the adjusted limitations in the table below. For more information, refer to IRS Notice 2021-61 and to the Social Security Administration's 2022 Cost-of-Living Adjustment Fact Sheet.

Type of Limitation 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 Elective Deferrals (401(k), 403(b), 457(b)(2) and 457(c)(1)) $20,500 $19,500 $19,500 $19,000 $18,500 Section 414(v) Catch-Up Deferrals to 401(k), 403(b), 457(b), or SARSEP Plans (457(b)(3) and 402(g) provide separate catch-up rules) $6,500 $6,500 $6,500 $6,000 $6,000 SIMPLE Salary Deferral $14,000 $13,500 $13,500 $13,000 $12,500 SIMPLE 401(k) or regular SIMPLE plans, Catch-Up Deferrals $3,000 $3,000 $3,000 $3,000 $3,000 415 limit for Defined Benefit Plans $245,000 $230,000 $230,000 $225,000 $220,000 415 limit for Defined Contribution Plans $61,000 $58,000 $57,000 $56,000 $55,000 Annual Compensation Limit $305,000 $290,000 $285,000 $280,000 $275,000 Annual Compensation Limit for Grandfathered Participants in Governmental Plans Which Followed 401(a)(17) Limits (With Indexing) on July 1, 1993 $450,000 $430,000 $425,000 $415,000 $405,000 Highly Compensated Employee 414(q)(1)(B) $135,000 $130,000 $130,000 $125,000 $120,000 Key employee in top heavy plan (officer) $200,000 $185,000 $185,000 $180,000 $175,000 ESOP Maximum balance $1,230,000 $1,165,000 $1,150,000 $1,130,000 $1,105,000 Amount for Lengthening of 5-Year ESOP Period $245,000 $230,000 $230,000 $225,000 $220,000 Taxable Wage Base $147,000 $142,800 $137,700 $132,900 $128,400 IRAs for individuals 49 and below $6,000 $6,000 $6,000 $6,000 $5,500 IRAs for individuals 50 and above $7,000 $7,000 $7,000 $7,000 $6,500 FICA Tax for employees and employers

*IRS Notice 2021-26 describes special rules for 2021

**An employer must withhold Additional Medicare Tax on wages or compensation paid to an employee in excess of $200,000 in a calendar year for single/head of household filing status ($250,000 for married filing jointly).

