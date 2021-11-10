The IRS recently announced ( Notice 2021-61, Nov. 4, 2021) that many of the key pension limits will increase next year - some significantly due to higher inflation. The Social Security Administration and PBGC also recently announced adjustments for the Social Security wage base, PBGC premiums, etc., for next year.

The chart below reflects the key limits, along with other frequently used benefit and compensation items, for 2022.

2021 2022 401(k), 403(b), 457(b) and SARSEP Elective Deferrals $ 19,500 $ 20,500 Catch-Up Contributions to 401(k), 403(b) and Governmental 457 Plans $ 6,500 $ 6,500 Elective Contributions to SIMPLE Plans $ 13,500 $ 14,000 Catch-Up Contributions to SIMPLE Plans $ 3,000 $ 3,000 IRA Contributions $ 6,000 $ 6,000 Catch-Up IRA Contributions $ 1,000 $ 1,000 Annual Limitation on Compensation $ 290,000 $ 305,000 415 Limitation on DB Benefits $ 230,000 $ 245,000 415 Limitation on DC Plan Contributions $ 58,000 $ 61,000 Highly Compensated Employee Threshold $ 130,000 $ 135,000 Key Employee Compensation Threshold $ 185,000 $ 200,000 Social Security Wage Base $ 142,800 $ 147,000 PBGC Flat-Rate Premium (Single Employer Plans) $86 $88 PBGC Variable-Rate Premium (Single Employer Plans) $46/$1,000 UVBs $48/$1,000 UVBs

There also will be modest increases in various AGI phase-out ranges for IRA deductions, Roth IRA eligibility, and the Saver's Credit, for example.

