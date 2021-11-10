On November 4, 2021, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) released the 2022 dollar limitations that apply to tax-qualified retirement plans. With few exceptions, the 2022 limitations published in Notice 2021-61 have been adjusted upwards. Catch-up contribution maximums and the compensation amount for simplified employee pensions (SEPs) have not changed. The table below lists key 2022 amounts that affect tax-qualified retirement plans, compared to the current amounts.
|
Internal Revenue Code (IRC) or Regulation Section
|
2022
|
2021
|
Defined benefit plan limit: IRC § 415(b)(1)(A)
|
$245,000
|
$230,000
|
Defined contribution plan limit: IRC § 415(c)(1)(A)
|
$61,000
|
$58,000
|
Elective deferral exclusion limitation: IRC § 402(g)(1)
|
$20,500
|
$19,500
|
Annual compensation limit:
|
$305,000
|
$290,000
|
Annual simplified employee pension (SEP) compensation limit: IRC § 408(k)(3)(C)
|
$305,000
|
$290,000
|
Key employee dollar limitation in top-heavy plans: IRC § 416(i)(1)(A)(i)
|
$200,000
|
$185,000
|
Employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) maximum account balance: IRC § 409(o)(1)(C)(ii)
|
$1,230,000
|
$1,165,000
|
ESOP dollar amount to determine lengthening of five-year distribution period: IRC § 409(o)(1)(C)(ii)
|
$245,000
|
$230,000
|
Highly compensated employee limitation: IRC § 414(q)(1)(B)
|
$135,000
|
$130,000
|
Catch-up contributions limitation:
|
$6,500
|
$6,500
|
Savings incentive match plan for employees (SIMPLE) catch-up
contributions limitation:
|
$3,000
|
$3,000
|
SEP compensation amount: IRC § 408(k)(2)(C)
|
$650
|
$650
|
SIMPLE contribution limit: IRC § 408(p)(2)(E)
|
$14,000
|
$13,500
|
Deferral limitation: IRC § 457(e)(15)
|
$20,500
|
$19,500
|
Social Security tax wage base
|
$147,000
|
$142,800
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.