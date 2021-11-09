Important News ... IRS Announces 2022 Retirement Plan Limits



The IRS recently announced the dollar limits for qualified retirement plans (and generally for 403(b) and 457(b) plans) for 2022.



The following is a list of some important limits affecting retirement plans in 2022:

· The annual limit on elective deferrals to Section 401(k) plans, Section 403(b) annuity contracts, and eligible Section 457 plans has increased to $20,500.

· The annual limit for catch-up contributions for individuals age 50 and older to Section 401(k) plans, Section 403(b) annuity contracts, and eligible Section 457 plans sponsored by governmental entities is unchanged at $6,500.

· The limit on total compensation used in computing contributions and benefits under Section 401(a)(17) has increased to $305,000.

· The dollar limit on aggregate annual additions to defined contribution plans has increased to $61,000 plus any catch-up contributions.

· The dollar limit on annual benefits in a defined benefit plan under Section 415(b) (before adjustment for age and form) has increased to $245,000.

· The earnings threshold for determining who qualifies a highly compensated employee has increased to $135,000.

· The Social Security taxable wage base has increased to $147,000 for 2022.