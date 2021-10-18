ARTICLE

NOTE: This article has been updated to provide the latest information on PERM and PWD processing times available from the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL).

Key Points

The DOL has updated prevailing wage determination (PWD) and permanent labor certification (PERM) processing times

Average PERM processing times were marginally shorter compared to August 2021

Average PWD processing times increased slightly based on DOL data

What are the Changes for PERM?

On Sept. 30, 2021, the DOL was adjudicating applications filed in or before May 2021. It was conducting audit reviews for PERM applications filed in or before November 2020 and reviewing appeals for reconsideration filed in or before May 2021. Average PERM processing times were 153 days for adjudication and 322 days for audit review.

What are the Changes for PWD?

On Sept. 30, 2021, the DOL was processing PWD requests that were filed in or before March 2021. The DOL was processing PWD redetermination requests filed in August 2021. The average processing times for PWD requests were 158 days (based on DOL data) and 224 days (non-DOL data).

Looking Ahead

This article is updated on a monthly basis to reflect updates to PERM and PWD processing times. Please visit the DOL's website for additional information.

Originally Published 14 October 2021

