Maria Papasevastos was interviewed September 29 on Reno News 4, "Nevada pay transparency, equity law takes effect Oct. 1." Papasevastos discussed Nevada's new pay transparency and equity law, which prohibits employers from asking about prior salary information, and requires that employers must affirmatively provide the wage or salary range or rate for the position that the applicant applies for once the applicant completes an interview for the position. You can watch the full interview here .

