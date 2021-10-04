United States:
Maria Papasevastos Interviewed On Reno News 4
04 October 2021
Seyfarth Shaw LLP
Maria Papasevastos was interviewed September 29 on Reno News 4,
"Nevada pay transparency, equity law takes effect Oct.
1." Papasevastos discussed Nevada's new pay transparency
and equity law, which prohibits employers from asking about prior
salary information, and requires that employers must affirmatively
provide the wage or salary range or rate for the position that the
applicant applies for once the applicant completes an interview for
the position. You can watch the full interview here.
