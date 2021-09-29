ARTICLE

The second half of 2021 brings local minimum wage increases. On July 1, 2021, the minimum wages in Montgomery County, Maryland and the District of Columbia rose. Below are the area minimum wage requirements applicable to those 18 and over as of the date of publication.

Montgomery County, Maryland

As of July 1, 2021, the minimum wage requirements are as follows:

$15.00/hour for employers with 51 or more employees (large employers)

$14.00/hour for employers with 11 to 50 employees (mid-sized employers)*

$13.50/hour for employers with 10 or fewer employees (smaller employers)

$4.00/hour for tipped employees

*Organizations with tax exempt status under 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code are treated as mid-sized employers for purposes of minimum wage requirements unless they meet the small employer standard

State of Maryland

There were no minimum wage increases in July 2021. The current minimum wage requirements are as follows:

$11.75/hour for employers with 15 or more employees

$11.60/hour for employers with 14 or fewer employees

$3.63/hour for tipped employees

District of Columbia

As of July 1, 2021, the minimum wage requirements are as follows:

$15.20/hour for non-tipped employees

$5.05/hour for tipped employees

Commonwealth of Virginia

There were no minimum wage increases in July 2021. The current minimum wage requirements are as follows:

$9.50/hour for non-tipped employees

$2.13/hour for tipped employees

Originally published July 14, 2021

