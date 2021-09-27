Chris Gantt-Sorenson and Perry MacLennan were guests on a recent Survive HR Podcast. They discussed pay equity, why it's important and best practices for employers.

Click here to listen to the entire conversation on the Survive HR podcast.

Additional Resources

In the first session of our DEI Webinar Series, Perry MacLennan and SC WREN's Brandi Parrish Ellison discussed pay equity and common questions around the topic. Click here to watch the recording. To learn more about our DEI Webinar Series and join us for an upcoming webinar, click here.

