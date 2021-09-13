IRS Announces New 2022 Inflation Adjusted Limits for HDHPs, HSAs, and HRAs (Revenue Procedure 2021-25)

Type of Limitation 2022 2021
High Deductible Health Plans (HDHPs) - Sec. 223(c)(2)(A)
Deductible minimum for self-only coverage $1,400 $1,400
Deductible minimum for family coverage $2,800 $2,800
Out-of-pocket expenses limit for self-only coverage $7,050 $7,000
Out-of-pocket expenses limit for family coverage $14,100 $14,000

Health Savings Accounts (HSAs)
Sec. 223(b)(2)(A) deduction limit for an individual with self-only coverage under HDHP $3,650 $3,600
Sec. 223(b)(2)(B) deduction limit for an individual with family coverage under HDHP $7,300 $7,200
Health Reimbursement Arrangements
Maximum amount that may be made newly available for the plan year (which begins in the calendar year) for an excepted benefit HRA (under Section 54.9831-1(c)(3)(viii)) $1,800 $1,800


