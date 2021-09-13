IRS Announces New 2022 Inflation Adjusted Limits for HDHPs, HSAs, and HRAs (Revenue Procedure 2021-25)
|Type of Limitation
|2022
|2021
|High Deductible Health Plans (HDHPs) - Sec. 223(c)(2)(A)
|Deductible minimum for self-only coverage
|$1,400
|$1,400
|Deductible minimum for family coverage
|$2,800
|$2,800
|Out-of-pocket expenses limit for self-only coverage
|$7,050
|$7,000
|Out-of-pocket expenses limit for family coverage
|$14,100
|$14,000
|
Health Savings Accounts (HSAs)
|Sec. 223(b)(2)(A) deduction limit for an individual with self-only coverage under HDHP
|$3,650
|$3,600
|Sec. 223(b)(2)(B) deduction limit for an individual with family coverage under HDHP
|$7,300
|$7,200
|Health Reimbursement Arrangements
|Maximum amount that may be made newly available for the plan year (which begins in the calendar year) for an excepted benefit HRA (under Section 54.9831-1(c)(3)(viii))
|$1,800
|$1,800
