On September 6 at 9:00 pm EDT, CNN Films and HBO Max will air a special broadcast of LFG, a documentary about the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (USWNT) and their ongoing fight for equal compensation. The documentary follows the players and their multi-year class action pay discrimination suit against the U.S. Soccer Federation.

The players' Co-lead Counsels Jeffrey Kessler-Winston & Strawn's co-executive chairman-and Partner Cardelle Spangler are both featured in the documentary. The pair provide an overview of the players' legal case for equity and analyze developments as the case evolves.

The documented experiences of the USWNT players highlight the sacrifices and dedication of these elite athletes as they lead the fight for equal pay -the film also underscores the impact of their work and activism on their personal lives.

Watch the film today on HBO Max or view the exclusive September 6 streaming event on HBO Max, CNNgo, and CNN mobile apps.

Watch the official trailer here.

