As episode 2 of our ongoing Workers' Compensation Webinar Series, Partner Ryan V. Klee and Senior Associate Ryan Lawson discuss the new landscape of workers' compensation. With working from home becoming the norm for many since the beginning of the pandemic, injuries on the clock are more complicated to maneuver, and the line between work-related and personal incidents has gotten fuzzier.

Originally published May 5, 2021

