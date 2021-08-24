Jennifer Kraft, partner in Seyfarth's Employee Benefits department in Chicago, was named to the Chicago Lawyer and Chicago Daily Law Bulletin's "Women in Law" Class of 2021.

The 50 exceptional women leaders in law were profiled in Chicago Lawyer's June/July special edition. Earlier this year, Chicago Lawyer received more than 500 nominations of women lawyers who are leading the way. The honorees were screened by Chicago Lawyer's Women's Advisory Panel and then chosen by the Chicago Lawyer and Chicago Daily Law Bulletin selection committee. You can view the full class here.

In Kraft's profile, Chicago Lawyer wrote:

For more than two decades, Jennifer Kraft has counseled employers on how to design, implement and maintain cutting-edge employee benefit programs. As a partner in the Employee Benefits group at Seyfarth Shaw, Jennifer assists companies in helping attract and retain employees through their employee benefit plans and navigate through the myriad of intersecting (and ever-changing) benefits laws.

Jennifer leads the Seyfarth Women's Network in the Chicago office and is the vice- chair of the firm-wide women's affinity group. She helps drive the firm's worldwide philanthropic efforts with Girl Up, a United Nations Foundation organization. Jennifer is co-chair of the Leadership Forum for the Coalition of Women's Initiatives in Law (Chicago). She is a former chair of The Chicago Bar Association Alliance for Women, and co-founder of the Mentoring Circles Program. Jennifer also leads the Lawyer Development Committee for the Employee Benefits group, serves as a mentor and coach in the firm's mentoring programs, and serves on the firm's Charitable Foundation Board.

You can read her full profile here.

