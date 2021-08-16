On August 1, 2021, Louisiana stopped paying the $300 weekly supplemental unemployment benefit payment provided by federal law. Prior to the elimination of the benefit, six Louisiana residents sued the Louisiana Workforce Commission and Governor John Bel Edwards to compel the restoration of the $300 weekly benefit payment.

On August 12, 2021, a state district court judge in Baton Rouge denied the plaintiffs' request for injunctive relief. The judge ruled that while the plaintiffs had shown irreparable harm, they failed to show a likelihood of winning the case on the merits. Counsel for the plaintiffs indicated that they would file an appeal of the court's decision. The $300 weekly benefit expires under federal law on September 6, 2021.

