ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self Point Two L&E Nation · Child-Free Leaves-Yes please! Pt. 1

self Point Two L&E Nation · Child-Free Leaves-Yes please! Pt. 2

A conversation with Shireen Wetmore, Chelsea Mesa, and Ben Conley about leave alternatives, avoiding employee burnout, and the creative ways employers are tackling employees' need to reset and recharge. Inspired by the controversial concept of "me-ternity" or "child-free leave," join us for this two part series in which we explore the impact of pandemic lockdowns and general "burnout" on employee morale--and what employers can do about it--as well as the latest trends for addressing employee demands for greater flexibility and time to truly get away.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.