United States:
California Meal Break Requirements: Ferra v. Loews Hollywood Hotel, LLC (Podcast)
06 August 2021
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart
On July 15, 2021, the California Supreme Court issued a
significant decision in
Ferra v. Loews Hollywood Hotel, LLC, on premium pay
owed for missed meal and rest breaks. In this podcast, Charles
Thompson, Mike Nader, and Bob Roginson address the implications of
the court's retroactive decision for California employers and
provide practical tips to ensure compliance. The speakers also
discuss a pending California Supreme Court case, Naranjo
v. Spectrum Security Services, Inc., which deals with related
wage and hour issues.
