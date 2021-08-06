On July 15, 2021, the California Supreme Court issued a significant decision in Ferra v. Loews Hollywood Hotel, LLC, on premium pay owed for missed meal and rest breaks. In this podcast, Charles Thompson, Mike Nader, and Bob Roginson address the implications of the court's retroactive decision for California employers and provide practical tips to ensure compliance. The speakers also discuss a pending California Supreme Court case, Naranjo v. Spectrum Security Services, Inc., which deals with related wage and hour issues.

