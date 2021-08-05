ARTICLE

In this episode of the Breaking Down Benefits series, Jason Rothman discusses wellness plans, including key strategy and tax considerations. Jason also addresses the application of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996, the Americans with Disability Act, and the Affordable Care Act on incentives in wellness plans.

