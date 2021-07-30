As cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin, Bitcoin, and Ethereum rise in popularity, employers are asking: can it be used as compensation for employees? This week's installment of Employment Law After Hours with Brennan Manna Diamond Labor + Employment Law Partner Bryan Meek and Attorney Monica Andress analyzes existing employee payment laws, such as the Fair Labor Standards Act, alongside the rise in cryptocurrency.

Originally published June 4, 2021

