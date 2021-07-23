ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On July 2, 2021, the US Supreme Court granted certiorari in Hughes v. Northwestern University, No. 19-1401, to address the pleading standard that applies to breach of fiduciary duty claims under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA). Hughes is one of now hundreds of cases filed in recent years against the company sponsors and fiduciaries of defined contribution 401(k) and 403(b) plans alleging breaches of fiduciary duties for purportedly failing to adequately control the plan's administrative costs or monitor the plan's investments.

The plaintiffs in Hughes contended that the Northwestern University retirement plan paid too much for recordkeeping services by using multiple recordkeeping vendors, not soliciting bids for recordkeeping and not negotiating for fee reductions. The plaintiffs also alleged that the plan offered retail share classes of various mutual funds instead of less expensive institutional shares. The complaint mentioned various other potential theories of imprudence, including the number and type of investments offered to participants and those funds' historical performance, but the plaintiffs did not discuss those theories in their certiorari petition.

The Seventh Circuit affirmed the dismissal of the lawsuit on a motion to dismiss, determining that the complaint showed that Northwestern's choice to use multiple recordkeepers (a characteristic unique to educational institutions offering TIAA investments) was prudent and that the plaintiffs' allegations about retail share classes were insufficient given the wide range of investment options offered in the plan. See Divane v. Northwestern Univ., 953 F.3d 980 (7th Cir. 2020). Courts in other circuits have reached differing conclusions on the plausibility of similar claims at the pleading stage, with the Third Circuit allowing recordkeeping and investment claims to proceed against the University of Pennsylvania and the Eighth Circuit dismissing some of the plaintiffs' investment claims against Washington University in St. Louis while allowing other claims to go forward.

Hughes provides the Supreme Court an opportunity to flesh out the "careful, context-sensitive scrutiny of a complaint's allegations" required in assessing prudence claims under ERISA. Fifth Third Bancorp v. Dudenhoeffer, 573 U.S. 409, 425 (2014). While the Court's opinion will bear directly on the myriad cases filed against private universities challenging the administration of their 403(b) plans, given the nature of the complaint allegations in Hughes, and the common legal principles applicable to both university and corporate ERISA governed plans, the opinion will undoubtedly provide further guidance, if not instruction, to sponsors and fiduciaries of all defined contribution plans as to best practices in administering such plans.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global legal services provider comprising legal practices that are separate entities (the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are: Mayer Brown LLP and Mayer Brown Europe – Brussels LLP, both limited liability partnerships established in Illinois USA; Mayer Brown International LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales (authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority and registered in England and Wales number OC 303359); Mayer Brown, a SELAS established in France; Mayer Brown JSM, a Hong Kong partnership and its associated entities in Asia; and Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of the Mayer Brown Practices in their respective jurisdictions.

© Copyright 2020. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.