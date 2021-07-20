Groom has prepared a comparison here of the provisions in two key retirement bills being considered by the 117th Congress: the Securing a Strong Retirement Act of 2021 (H.R. 2954, "SECURE 2.0") and the Retirement Security & Savings Act (S. 1770, "Cardin-Portman").

SECURE 2.0 was introduced by House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal (D-MA) and Ranking Member Kevin Brady (R-TX) and was marked up and approved by the Ways and Means Committee on May 5, 2021. Timing for the bill's advancement is uncertain as the House Education and Labor Committee, which has jurisdiction over ERISA, is expected to consider the bill before it heads to the House floor for a vote.

The Cardin-Portman bill is the latest legislative effort by Senators Ben Cardin (D-MD) and Rob Portman (R-OH), the duo who have worked together on retirement issues for years. The Senate Finance and Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committees may mark up retirement legislation, including provisions from the Cardin-Portman bill, later this year.

