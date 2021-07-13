ARTICLE

A Delicate Balance: Protecting Unvaccinated And At Risk-Workers While Relaxing COVID-19 Workplace Policies Under OSHA's Updated COVID-19 Guidance Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP On June 10, 2021, the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration ("OSHA") released its long anticipated COVID-19 Healthcare Emergency Temporary Standard ("ETS") and an updated COVID-19...

A Revised Post-Coronavirus Return To Work Checklist Cozen O'Connor In light of recent guidance issued by the Center for Disease Control and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), we have updated our Return to Work Checklist.

Remote Workers: Tax & Employment Law Challenges Potomac Law Group With safety restrictions now being lifted as the COVID-19 vaccine becomes readily available and the percentage of the vaccinated US population is rising, the time has come for many employers to plan...

Court Finds Domino's Pizza Violated The ADA By Having An Inaccessible Website And Orders WCAG Compliance Seyfarth Shaw LLP Five years after the lawsuit was first filed, federal district court judge Jesus Bernal ruled on June 23 that Domino's had violated Title III of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)...

Wealth Management Group Newsletter – Spring 2021 Ostrow Reisin Berk & Abrams With a price tag of nearly $2 trillion, the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) is one of the biggest economic stimulus measures in U.S. history.