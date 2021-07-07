United States:
New Mexico Check-Up: Paid Sick Leave Coming 2022
07 July 2021
Snell & Wilmer
Beginning July 1, 2022, New Mexico will require private
employers to provide up to 64 paid sick leave hours to their
employees each year. The Healthy Workplaces Act ("HWA")
was signed by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham on April 8, 2021 and
brings New Mexico alongside 15 other states with paid sick time
laws. Notably, the state-wide law follows Bernalillo County
Ordinance 2019-17, which mandates employers within the county
provide paid time off. That ordinance took effect July 1, 2020.
