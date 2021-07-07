Beginning July 1, 2022, New Mexico will require private employers to provide up to 64 paid sick leave hours to their employees each year. The Healthy Workplaces Act ("HWA") was signed by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham on April 8, 2021 and brings New Mexico alongside 15 other states with paid sick time laws. Notably, the state-wide law follows Bernalillo County Ordinance 2019-17, which mandates employers within the county provide paid time off. That ordinance took effect July 1, 2020. Click here to learn more.

