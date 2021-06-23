On June 15, 2021, Governor Tom Wolf's administration certified the results of the May 2021 municipal primary election, and thereby formalized the approval of an amendment to the Constitution of Pennsylvania giving lawmakers the broad new power to extend or end disaster emergency declarations. Because the Philadelphia Public Health Emergency Leave law was set to "expire upon the expiration of the Proclamation of Disaster Emergency of the Governor of Pennsylvania related to the COVID-19 pandemic," and the legislature voted on June 10, 2021, to end the disaster emergency declaration, it is now safe to say that the Philadelphia Public Health Emergency Leave law is no longer in effect. Employers may want to keep in mind that the Philadelphia paid sick leave law (named the Promoting Healthy Families and Workplaces Ordinance), as well as the amendment to the ordinance providing compensation for healthcare workers if they contract a communicable disease during a pandemic or epidemic, do not have sunset provisions, so they remain in effect.

